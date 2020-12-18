Planning approval to change use of well known Eyre Square building

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a proposal to change the use of the former Dunnes Stores – Paul Costelloe Living Shop at Eyre Square, to a coffee shop.

Better Value Unlimited Company is leading the application to change the vacant unit at 40 Eyre Square to a café/restaurant.

The applicant had also set out to have a take-away delivery offering at ground floor level with associated storage and office space at first floor.

City planners have attached 12 conditions to their grant of permission.

One states the development is restricted to a café/restaurant and is not to operate a takeaway service.

Opening hours are also restricted to 8am to 10pm.

It’s also stipulated that the first floor level is to be used for storage purposes only.