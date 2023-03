Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application is due to be lodged in May for a New Community Nursing Unit for Clifden.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion has welcomed the confirmation for the proposed new 40 bed unit.

The project will be based on the grounds of St. Anne’s CNU and will involve the amalgamation of services provided at Clifden District Hospital and St.Anne’s Community Nursing Home.

Funding of €9.6 million for the new unit was announced in 2016.