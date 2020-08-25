Planning application submitted for new sports complex for Creggs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Creggs Rugby Football Club is seeking planning permission to construct a new sports complex at their ground in North Galway.

The plans call for a sports complex building comprising of a gymnasium, dressing rooms, club rooms and toilet facilities.

The application being led by Aidan Farrell, also calls for retention of permission of the existing development on site of the Astro Turf playing pitch, spectator stand and flood lighting.

County planners are due to make a decision in October.