Planning application set to be lodged for new mixed-use development in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application is set to be lodged for a new mixed-use development at Ballyquirke in Moycullen.

The application consists of 34 residential units and 11 independent living units designed for older people.

The new development would consist of 23 two-bed homes, 11 three-beds and 14 one-bed independent living units – designed specifically for the needs of older people.

The application also details plans for a new creche, a park and playground and a community cafe and dayroom facility which would be linked to the housing units for older people.

It’s being led by the Castlestar Development Group.