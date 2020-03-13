Planning application lodged for controversial floodlighting at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has lodged a planning application for permanent floodlighting at Cappagh Park in Knocknacarra.

It follows a long-running impasse between the local authority and Knocknacarra Football Club after the club was ordered to remove temporary lighting last November.

Last November, Galway City Council ordered Knocknacarra Football Club to remove temporary lighting at Cappagh Park which had been installed to accommodate training sessions during the dark winter evenings.

Following the removal of the lights, around 900 children in Knocknacarra were left without a training facility for the winter months.

A peaceful protest was held outside City Hall in relation to the issue in January, however, city officials insisted that the removal order was in line with planning law.

Today, Galway City Council submitted a planning application for the provision of eight 15 metre lighting columns, with LED luminaries, at the pitch.

Public submissions in relation to the proposed development can be submitted to An Bord Pleanála before April 30th.

Local Councillor Donal Lyons who has been campaigning for floodlighting at Cappagh Park says it’s expected that subject to planning permission, the lights will be operational by September of this year.