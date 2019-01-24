Current track
Planning application for new emergency department at UHG to be lodged in next month

Written by on 24 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The planning application for the long awaited emergency department at UHG is to be lodged in the next four weeks.

Saolta officials have decided to move forward with the application after concerns were raised over the likely delay if the group waiting until an options appraisal reached completion.

The options appraisal, which is due to reach completion at the end of February, aims to evaluate the future use of the Merlin Park and UHG sites.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says a decision has now been made to move ahead with the planning application as the options appraisal continues.

The application has yet to be approved by the HSE nationally and is expected to move forward within a month.

Minister Kyne says waiting until the options appraisal is complete would have led to unnecessary delays.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

