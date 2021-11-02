Planning application for new ED at UHG expected in 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE expects a planning application for a long awaited new emergency department at UHG to be lodged next year.

An application for the vital department was originally due to be submitted by the end of 2018, but delays arose from a decision to widen the scope of the project.

The original project brief was for a dedicated Emergency Department but this was redesigned to incorporate maternity and paediatric services.

Works are currently ongoing at UHG to develop a temporary emergency department, to enable the construction of the new unit.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM in recent weeks, Leo Varadkar expressed confidence that a planning application would be lodged in the coming months.

Now, the HSE’s latest timeline for the capital project has been laid bare in a parliamentary response to Galway West TD Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv.

It says it’s currently envisaged the project will progress through the planning process in 2022 – with construction expected to commence in 2024.

The current projection estimates the new block will be completed and delivered in mid-2026.