Galway Bay FM

4 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station to be lodged in coming weeks

Share story:
Planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station to be lodged in coming weeks

A planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station is set to be lodged in the coming weeks.

The Irish Rail project involves the construction of a second platform and a “passing loop” to increase capacity.

It’s expected construction will get underway towards the end of this year, and be completed in the middle of 2026.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Liam Carroll, says Irish Rail has also confirmed it plans to boost carriages to Oranmore at peak evening time.

Share story:

New Salthill planning strategy described as a game-changer for the village

A new Galway City Council strategy for Salthill is being described as a game-changer for the village. The Salthill Village Seafront Strategy will look at ...

Galway City trader calls for urgent investment into St Nicholas' Market

Urgent investment is needed for new surfacing, street lighting and other essential facilities at St Nicholas’s Market in Galway. That’s accord...

Significant jobs announcement expected for Galway city tomorrow

A significant jobs announcement is expected for the city tomorrow, April 5th. It’s understood the IDA Ireland client company is based in the city ce...

Galway-based food company encourages businesses to apply for SuperValu Food Academy

Builín Blasta, a Galway-based food company is encouraging start-up and early-stage food and drink Irish business to apply for the Food Academy, now in it...