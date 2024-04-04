Planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station to be lodged in coming weeks

A planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station is set to be lodged in the coming weeks.

The Irish Rail project involves the construction of a second platform and a “passing loop” to increase capacity.

It’s expected construction will get underway towards the end of this year, and be completed in the middle of 2026.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Liam Carroll, says Irish Rail has also confirmed it plans to boost carriages to Oranmore at peak evening time.