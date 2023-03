Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a planned gaming arcade in Tuam have withdrawn their planning application.

The project would have seen a gaming and amusement arcade located in a former bookshop at Vicar Street.

Galway County Council approved the plans in December, but an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala by local residents.

Local TD Sean Canney feels the withdrawal of the application was the right decision.