Planners turn down proposal for Eircom infrastructure at site in Athenry

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – County planners have turned down a proposal for broadband infrastructure at Caherroyn in Athenry.

The development led by Eircom Limited set out to install an 18 metre monopole carrying antennas, a dish and associated equipment, together with ground-based equipment cabinets.

In refusing the application, planners stated the absence of access to the site via the rail level crossing would result in vehicles accessing the site being required to reverse on the local road.

They found this would endanger public safety.

It’s also stated that the planning authority is not satisfied based on submissions received that the proposed development would not prejudice the future development of the phase 1 lands.

Planners also state that the proposed development is in an area which is at risk of flooding.