Planners turn down proposal for 18 residential units in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An application to change the use of a hostel and walking centre in Clifden has been refused by county planners.

The proposal led by Michael Delahunty sought to change the use to residential use, for the purpose of 18 residential units.



The development would have been composed of 13 2-bed apartments, 3 1-bed apartments and 2 3-bed duplex apartments.

County planners raised concerns over the location of the site removed from the town centre, the limited footpath connectivity and the pattern of development in the area for single houses.

More at 4