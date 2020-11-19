Planners turn down controversial proposal for Lidl in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have refused a proposal for a major housing and commercial development in Athenry town including a new LIDL store

The project had set out to provide 92 housing units, a discount food store, a creche, cafe and office space.

The development led by Ghost Zapper Limited would have been located at Athenry House on the corner of Clarke Street and Cross Street.

The proposed new LIDL store would include a number of sustainability features including an energy management system, electric vehicle charging spaces and solar panel systems.

The housing units would be made up of a mix of one, two and three bed apartments along with three and four bed terraced houses.

214 parking spaces and 291 cycle spaces would service the development along with shared communal and private open spaces with play equipment, outdoor seating and street furniture.

A local group representing a significant number of local businesses – known as the Athenry Traders Group – expressed their support for the proposed development.

They argued it would be the ‘lifeline’ needed to get the town back as a viable commercial centre as almost €9m leaves Athenry in grocery shopping every year.

However, county planners have refused permission, citing nine concerns.

One states the proposed layout does not adequately reflect or reinforce the existing urban form of the nearby town centre and architectural conservation area streets of Athenry.

It’s also stated that the layout in conjunction with concerns in relations to impacts on the residential enjoyment of adjacent properties and properties overlooking as well as block typology would be contrary to objectives set out in the county development plan.

Planners also said the generation of traffic at certain times from the proposed development at the main road network at Swan Gate would tend to create serious congestion.