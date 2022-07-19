Planners seek further information on Lidl plans for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners are seeking further information on plans for a Lidl supermarket in the heart of Claregalway.

It follows a number of submissions from local residents groups expressing concern that it could lead to even worse traffic conditions.

“Hazardous”; “dangerous”; “unmanagable”, and “a complete nightmare”.

Just some of the words used in submissions by local residents to describe traffic in Claregalway, which they argue will only get worse if permission is granted for the project on the N83.

County planners are now seeking more clarity on a number of issues before any decision can be made.

They include flood concerns, road safety measures, and lack of information on biodiversity and green infrastructure.

Planners also feel the proposed development fails to integrate with the town centre in a satisfactory manner – and state this concern must be addressed.