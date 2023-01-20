Planners request further information on water sports facility in Newcastle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners have requested further information on a water sports facility planned in Newcastle.

The project is led by University of Galway and would be located close to the Quincentennial Bridge along the bank of the River Corrib.

The proposed facility would include a gym, changing rooms, bathrooms, reception area, café, function room and a range of offices.

There’d also be a rowing storage shed and two floating platoons on the bank of the River Corrib, as well as a pedestrian and cyclist greenway.

An initial application last year was deemed invalid, and was shortly followed by a fresh application.

City planners are now requesting more information before a decision can be made.