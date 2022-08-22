Planners request further information on plans for apartment block at Ó hUiginn site in Shantalla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners have requested further information on plans – for a significant apartment block at the former Ó hUiginn site in Shantalla.

The development would include 86 apartments as well as a creche and café.

The plan is led by Sean Talamh Development Limited – and would involve the demolition of the existing store and storage yard.

In their place would be an 86-unit apartment block – consisting of 21 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom, and 6 three-bedroom.

Plans were lodged in June, with further information now requested by planners before any decision can be made.

Ref: 22/166