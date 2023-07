Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have rejected plans for a small housing development in Woodford.

The plans, led by Paddy Brogan, would have seen four detached homes built on a site opposite the GAA grounds.

But planners found the proposed develop is premature due to lack of detail on the feasibility of the existing wastewater network.

They also noted the applicant failed to address the issue of consent over lands needed to secure wastewater servicing.