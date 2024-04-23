Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

Planners reject plans for 65 new homes in Headford

Planners at County Hall have rejected plans for a significant housing development in Headford.

The plans, led by Solus Holdings Ulc, would’ve seen 65 homes built on a site at Cong Road, on the north side of the village.

But they’ve now been rejected on a number of grounds – including traffic concerns, excessive density, and lack of pedestrian connectivity.

Planners also held that there was a potential risk to conservation sites, and weren’t satisfied the plans didn’t represent a flood risk.

