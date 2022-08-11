Planners reject bid to increase capacity at Athenry creche

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners have rejected a proposal to increase capacity at a creche in Athenry town.

The plan, led by owner Marie Hannon, would have increased capacity at a premises at Northgate Street from 28 children to 44.

However, county planners have refused permission, finding there was a failure to provide for additional carparking requirements generated by the proposal.

They also noted that the loss of previously provided car-parking spaces due to the installation of an outdoor play area that did not receive planning permission.

