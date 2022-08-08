Planners refuse retention for prefab classrooms at Doughiska preschool

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- City planners have refused retention planning permission for a number of prefab classrooms at DRA Preschool & Afterschool in Doughiska.

Retention was sought for five single storey prefab classrooms, hard landscaped courtyard area and bicycle shelter located at Doughiska Road

The site was formerly used to house a temporary school for Merlin Woods Primary School.

City planners have rejected the application, stating it’s not in keeping with proper planning and the sustainable development of the area.

