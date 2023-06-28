Planners refuse permission for almost 50 homes in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a development of almost 50 homes on the outskirts of Athenry have been refused permission.

The project, led by Laurem Construction, would have been based near the existing Pairc na hAbhainn estate.

County planners firstly found the earmarked land is not zoned for development, but also identified several issues related to the planned estate itself.

A number of local submissions were also received arguing against the development, with issues including traffic hazards and potential anti-social behavior.