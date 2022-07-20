Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planned telecommunications pole in Monivea must be redesigned, according to county planners.

They say they have serious concerns over the potential visual impact on the local area – an opinion echoed in a significant number of public submissions.

Monivea Rugby Club says the proposed 88ft pole is a critical piece of infrastructure that will ensure the availability of high-speed broadband in the local area.

But not everyone agrees – the structure was the subject of a well-attended public meeting last month.

Galway County Council has received a huge number of public submissions, with the overwhelming majority objecting to the plans.

The general consensus is that such a structure has no place in Monivea – and it’s also claimed by many that the lack of mobile coverage in Monivea is being overplayed by the applicant.

County planners have now requested further information before a decision can be made – including a redesigned pole that is smaller and of more sensitive design.