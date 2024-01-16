Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Planned protest in Ballybane over use of commercial unit doesn’t go ahead

Share story:
Planned protest in Ballybane over use of commercial unit doesn’t go ahead

This afternoon’s planned protest in Ballybane in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers did not go ahead

The Galway Bay fm newsteam was in attendance at the location from the planned start time of noon until 1pm and nobody showed up

The building at Ballybane Neighbourhood Village has been vacant for a considerable time, but works have been taking place in recent days.

Plans were noted in October last year, regarding a change of use from commercial to residential for use as emergency accommodation.

The Department of Integration has yet to respond to a query from Galway Bay fm news as to how many people it will house.

Protests took place yesterday, and drew a small turnout, but the one planned for this afternoon didn’t go ahead

Share story:

Closure of Boat Inn Oughterard just one of countless closures across country due to rising costs

The closure of the Boat Inn in Oughterard is just one of countless closures across the country in recent weeks due to spiraling costs. That’s accord...

Further protests in Ballybane over use of commercial unit as asylum centre

Further protests are set to take place in Ballybane this afternoon in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers. The buildin...

First sod to be turned on Dexcom Athenry on Friday

The first sod will be turned on a major new manufacturing facility in Athenry on Friday. It’ll be US multinational Dexcom’s first European pla...

Public meeting on Loughrea Area Plan taking place next week 

A public meeting is taking place next week regarding the Loughrea Area Plan (22/1) Independent councillor Declan Kelly is holding the meeting to give loca...