Planned Lidl for Wellpark being opposed by grocers group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The decision by the city council to allow Lidl open a new store at Wellpark in the city is being opposed.

Earlier this year, Radical Properties Unlimited Company was granted planning permission for the former PC World premises in Wellpark to be transformed into a Lidl discount supermarket.

However, that decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

RGDATA, the representative association for independent family-owned grocery outlets has lodged an appeal against the new Lidl store.

The group says the development of a Lidl store ‘out of centre’ goes against Retail Planning Guidelines which aim to protect the viability of the city centre.

RGDATA also claims that the Lidl store would go against the zoning of the area and there would be inadequate car parking.

A second appeal has also been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the Lidl development at Wellpark.

A city resident argues that the development conflicts with the City Development Plan, because the area is zoned for bulky goods retail use.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála in August.