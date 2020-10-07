Planned Connacht Ulster Alliance Technological University gets just under 6 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The planned Connacht Ulster Alliance Technological University has received €5.7 million in funding from the Department of Higher Education.

The consortium consisting of GMIT, Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo is aiming to combine the strengths of the three institutes to create a new technological university for the North-West region.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, has announced the funding as part of a national allocation of €34 million for the development of technological universities nationwide.

The grant of €5.7 million awarded to the Connacht Ulster Alliance is a major boost ahead of its application to achieve a Technological University designation, which is expected by the end of the year.

That’s according to Galway based Senator Sean Kyne who says the funding will help progress this ambitious plan which is immensely important to the development of the West and North West – both in terms of educational opportunities and the local economy.