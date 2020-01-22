Plan unveiled for 1,000 houses at city council owned landbank at Sandy Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been unveiled for a major enabling review study for a 20-acre site at Sandy Road largely owned by the city council, which would deliver up to 1,000 new homes.

The Land Development Agency has announced the plan which it says would involve employment and leisure spaces as part of a new sustainable neighbourhood.

The LDA is now set to collaborate with a range of public sector bodies and other landowners with an interest in the site, which is sub-divided into a number of holdings, to progress the project.

These include Galway City Council, Galway County Council, Galway Education & Training Board and Galway Bay FM.

The LDA is finalising a Memorandum of Understanding with Galway City Council in relation to the Site, which will provide for a review of its development potential and how the delivery of affordable accommodation can be achieved.

The process will commence immediately with an expert panel appointed by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland to conduct a design review.

The outcome of the design review will be put on public display towards the end of March.

John Coleman is CEO of the LDA – he told Galway Talks it’s expected affordable and social housing would be a significant component.

City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath hopes to see the proposal delivered in the medium-term rather than longer-term and would like to see the early phases rolled out in three to five years.

He says there will be extensive consultation with all affected stakeholders.