Plan to upgrade N59 from Glenlo Abbey to Killeen to come before An Bord Pleanála

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for an upgrade of the N59 from Glenlo Abbey to Killeen will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála before the end of the year

Galway County Council is also to secure new cyclist safety signs for the busy stretch of the N59 ahead of the re-alignment of approximately 900 metres.

The project will require approval from An Bord Pleanála due to its proximity of the Lough Corrib Special Area of Conservation.

This will include the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the upgrade will improve safety for all road users and especially cyclists by removing a number of dangerous bends and widening the route…