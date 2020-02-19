Plan to upgrade Claregalway GAA pitch can move forward after appeal is withdrawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A plan to upgrade the GAA pitch in Claregalway can now move forward after an appeal has been withdrawn.

The project at Lakeview was appealed in December due to concerns including the possible impact on nearby residents and on any future residential developments, as well as the impact of floodlighting.

The plan led by Club CLG Bhaile Chláir na Gaillimhe involves the upgrading of the existing grass field to an artificial all weather pitch as well as upgrading lighting to provide eight floodlights.

It will also provide a play area for children.

County planners granted permission for the project in early December with a number of conditions.

One had stated the floodlighting is to be cowled and directed onto the all-weather surface pitch.

It was also stated that the hours of operation were to be from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 8pm at weekends.

An appeal to An Bord Pleanála with concerns over a number of areas, has now been withdrawn so the project can now move forward.