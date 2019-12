Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A proposal to install telecommunications infrastructure at Christ Church in Clifden has been turned down by county planners.

The plan was led by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd and would have involved the installation of 6 antenna and 2 transmission dishes at Christ Church, a protected structure.

The installation would have formed part of Eir Mobile telecommunications network and a future broadband operator.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…