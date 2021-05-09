Plan to extend Glenamaddy estate secures approval from An Bord Pleanála.

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A plan to extend an existing residential development in Lakeview, Glenamaddy has secured approval from An Bord Pleanála.

The plan, led by Renaissance property Ltd, faced a third party appeal with concerns including right of way.

The plan for 22 additional units had secured approval from the county council last September subject to 17 conditions.

One had stated the design of the scheme was to be amended with two specific units to be omitted in favour of public open space.

It then faced a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanála with concerns over right of way.

An Bord Pleanála has now granted permission for the development subject to compliance with 15 conditions.

It states the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of adjoining properties, would not seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.