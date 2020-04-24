Plan to expand city’s Menlo Park Hotel encounters setback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to expand Menlo Park Hotel in the city has been met with opposition.

The project led by J. Francis would involve alterations and extensions to the existing hotel located at the Headford Road.

The development would see the conversion and extension of the ground floor conference rooms and the addition of 12 new hotel rooms with ancillary gym and treatment rooms.

It would also involve the demolition of the existing entrance foyer to the southwest and the extension of the existing bar and lounge area at ground floor.

The development secured permission from city planners in February with seven conditions attached.

However it has now been appealed by a third party to An Bord Pleanála with various concerns.

These include concerns over the calculated car parking requirement, the availability of parking for coach drivers and the public use of the proposed gym and therapy rooms.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision in July.