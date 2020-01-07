Plan to establish one of Europe’s leading coding institutions in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to open one of Europe’s leading coding institutions in Galway.

Wild Code School is opening in Dublin this week, with plans to expand to Cork and Galway and increase its student intake from 45 to 300 by 2025.

The school was founded in France in 2014, and now operates campuses in 24 locations across Europe, all offering five-month coding bootcamps aimed at meeting skills gaps in the tech sector.

Campus Manager of the Wild Code School in Dublin, Marek Wystepek says Galway is the natural next step for the school’s expansion.