Plan to determine timeline for UHG development projects delayed until October

A plan which will determine timelines for different UHG campus development projects has been delayed until October.

It will include details of an Emergency Department, a Regional Cancer Centre, incorporating Maternity and Paediatric services into one building, along with underground parking.

The proposed plan, which was due to be completed this summer, will determine the order in which critical projects scheduled for the UHG campus should be developed.

Senator Seán Kyne spoke to Sarah Slevin about the plan and how things will proceed once its published: