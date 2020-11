Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged to build a warehouse in Ballinasloe which would be used for the maturation of whiskey.

The development would be associated with a distillery which is to be constructed in Ahascragh.

The application led by 1 Waterside Crescent McAllister Distillers Ltd also provides for an access road with a new entrance on to the R348.

County planners are due to make a decision in January