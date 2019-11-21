Plan to build 39 apartments in Salthill secures approval

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has approved a controversial proposal for 39 apartments in Salthill.

The development at 105 Salthill Upper is led by Catena Property Co Ltd.

The city council granted permission to Catena Property Company Unlimited for the plan in June.

However that decision was appealed to the higher planning authority by some Salthill residents.

In a third party appeal, local property owners raised concerns about the plot ratio for the site and the floor level of the apartment block.

They also claimed that the apartment complex planned for 105 Upper Salthill doesn’t take account of the established building line along the road.

An Bord Pleanála has now ruled the development can proceed with 19 conditions attached.

One states the communal or gym area is to be retained as a communal facility for the residents of the apartments only.

It’s also stated that opaque glass screens are to be provided to the upper level balconies to the northeast and southwest boundaries of block A and block b.