Plan to build 28 houses in Kinvara hits setback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to build 28 housing units in Kinvara has encountered a setback.

The project led by Martin Corless has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala with concerns over land zoning.*

The proposal would see the construction of a residential development containing 28 units.

These would be a mix of detached housing and semi-detached housing of 2,3, 4 and 5 bedroom in size.

County planners approved the proposal in March with conditions attached.

The third party appellant argues the land is not zoned for residential purposes and is not otherwise earmarked for the construction of new dwellings.

