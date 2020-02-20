Plan to be lodged for Augustine Hill development on lands beside Ceannt Station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a major urban regeneration project on lands adjacent to Ceannt Station is being submitted to city planners.

The Augustine Hill scheme is led by Galway developer Gerry Barrett and is being financed by Summix Capital.

Augustine Hill is a €320 million mixed use development with substantial residential, retail and leisure components.

It sets out to deliver 378 residential units, a new city-centre pedestrian shopping precinct, four new public squares, 11 new streets and a number of public performance spaces.

The plan also provides for a six screen multiplex cinema and parking for 620 cars.

An economic impact study commissioned for the project concluded that Augustine Hill will help generate some 2,700 jobs when complete and employ some 610 people during construction.

The plans are being lodged following an extensive public consultation process.