Plan to amalgamate Forster Court Hotel with former tourist office

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to amalgamate the Forster Court Hotel in the city with the adjoining former tourist office.

The proposal is led by Connacht Hospitality Forster Street Ltd.

It would see internal alterations to amalgamate the hotel with the adjoining building formally known as ‘Aras Failte Tourist Information Office’ at basement, ground and first floor levels.

This would also involve a change of use of the adjoining building from tourist information centre including ancillary offices and retail space to a hotel or conference centre.

The development would make way for 11 hotel suites at first floor level, as well as alterations at ground floor level to facilitate the enlargement of the existing Forster Court Hotel restaurant bar area and new conference centre reception.

City planners are due to make a decision this month.