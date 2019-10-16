Plan published for 51 social homes in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council has published its plan for 51 social homes at Tír an Bhuí, Tuam.

The Part 8 plan will involve 23 single storey two-bed dwellings, 16 two storey two-bed dwellings, and,12 two storey three-bed dwellings.

The proposal also includes realignment and upgrade of the existing Tir Boy estate access road and junctions, recreational areas, roads and footpaths.

Plans are available for inspection at County Hall or Tuam Area Office until Friday 8thNovember2019.

Submissions or observations can be made until Friday 22ndNovember 2019.

Local area councillor Karey Mc Hugh says the level of two-bed dwellings in the development will greatly assist the numbers waiting on the housing list in Tuam