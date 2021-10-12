Plan progresses for social and affordable housing scheme at Merlin Woods

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have moved forward for a social and affordable housing scheme in Merlin Woods.

The development would involve 103 units, with 85 to be affordable homes and was approved by city councillors at their meeting this week.

It involves two and three storey buildings on lands owned by Galway City Council, located to the rear of the Pope John Paul Centre, off Castlepark Road.

Of the 18 social dwellings, four are intended to address the need for housing for those with a disability.

Local councillor Owen Hanley says traffic and transport at the access point through Coillte Mhuirlinne is a concern but officials have advised traffic calming measures will be included.

Councillor Hanley told Galway Talks it comes at a crucial time as the city experiences a massive shortage of affordable housing…