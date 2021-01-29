Plan lodged to relocate shop entrance door at Dangan student development

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Developers have lodged an application for the relocation of a controversial entrance door of a café and retail shop at Upper Newcastle Road in Dangan.

The site forms part of a large student residence development at the former Westwood Hotel.

The application seeks to relocate the entrance door of the café/retail shop from the Upper Newcastle Road elevation to the northern elevation opposite the main reception entrance.

The student accommodation scheme, involving 394 bed spaces, received approval from An Bord Planála in late 2018 and was led by NTM ROI Seed Capital LP.

Earlier this year, local residents had raised concerns after a section of the footpath in the area was allegedly removed from outside the student complex, and replaced by a temporary, higher walkway.

City planners are due to make a decision on the relocation of the entrance in February.