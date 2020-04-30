Plan lodged for co-working office development at Connacht Tribune Market Street base

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for an office space development at The Connacht Tribune Offices and Paper Store at Market Street in the heart of the city.

The project is led by Galway City Innovation District – a not for profit group which founded the PorterShed for high potential start-ups.

The application seeks to change the use of the Paper Store at the ground and first floor level at 15 Market Street to a co-working office space.

It would also see the reconfiguration of the internal layout of the existing two storey office area as a co-working office space.

The project would involve the partial demolition of a two storey projection to the rear and side, and its replacement with a new enlarged projection over four floors.

Other elements include the construction of a second floor flat roofed floor above part of the existing two storey building as well as the construction of a roof garden above part of second floor area.

In a separate application, Galway City Innovation District seeks to change the use of an existing two storey warehouse to co-working office space use at the nearby Bowling Green area.

It would also involve the creation of pedestrian and cycle access to Market Street through Market Street car park, a protected structure.

City planners are due to make a decision on both applications in July.