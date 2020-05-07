Plan lodged for 4-storey apartment block at Bóthar Stiofáin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a four-storey block of 18 apartments in Rahoon.

The application is led by Dragamara Limited and would be located at Bóthar Stiofáin.

It includes four one-bed units and 14 two-bed units.

The development also provides for 22 car parking spaces and secure bicycle parking spaces.

It would also see the closure of the existing vehicular access to the east of the site at Bóthar Stiofáin and the construction of a new vehicular access and a drop -off bay to the north of the site at Cloch Ard, Bóthar Stiofáin.

City planners are due to make a decision in May.

