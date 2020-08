Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for an upgrade of wastewater facilities in Mountbellew.

Irish Water is seeking a 10 year planning permission for upgrades to wastewater facilities at Castlegar.

This would involve the decommission of the existing wastewater treatment plant in the townland of Castlegar to be converted to a wastewater pumping station.

County planners are due to make a decision next month with the deadline set for submissions by September 2nd.