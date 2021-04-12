Plan for student block on Headford Road faces appeal

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan for a major high rise student accommodation development on the Headford road has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed eight storey development adjacent to Galway Retail Park was approved by city planners in February and sets out to see the creation of 254 student beds, four retail units and a gym.

The application is led by Cleverson Ltd and would include a mix of one and two bed studio apartments along with four, five, six and seven bed units across six floors.

The plans would also see the demolition of an existing ESB unit enclosure and the creation of a 2,385 square metre development.

City planners approved the proposal in February with 28 conditions attached.

One had stated that Levels 2 to 6 are to be used for student accommodation or accommodation related to a higher education institute during the academic year or as visitor accommodation during the academic holiday periods.

The development was not to be used as permanent residential accommodation, or as a hotel or hostel.

An Taisce has now appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Among the concerns listed in the grounds of appeal is an argument that the application decision was premature and failed to acknowledge directions voted for in the 2011-2017 Development Plan which called for the preparation of a local area plan incorporating lands in this area.

It’s also argued that the current City Development Plan also calls for a density and building heights study, through variation number 5.

The board is due to issue its decision in July (13/07)