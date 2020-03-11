Plan for solar power development in Tuam meets opposition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan for a solar power development at Cloonascragh in Tuam has been met with opposition.

The project led by WED Renewables Ltd would also have an electrical substation compound, control building, up to 9 inverter units and underground cable ducts.

The development would consist of the construction and operation of solar PV panels mounted on metal frames on a site extending to approximately 43 hectares with the planning application accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

County planners granted a 10 year permission for the development in January subject to 11 conditions.

However the project has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by three parties with a number of concerns including solar waste.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision in June