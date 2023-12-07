Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

Plan for segregated cycle lines on Western Distributor Road included in City Budget

A provision in the 2024 City Council Budget will include the construction of segregated cycle lines on the Western Distributor Road.

The lanes will run from the Cappagh Road to the Deane Roundabout.

The Siobhan McKenna Road will also see a similar upgrade, with both sets of works set to get underway in early 2024.

It also means the Galway Cycle Bus Project will end, as children will now have a safe route to cycle to school.

Councillor Alan Curran of the Social Democrats has welcomed the news:

