Plan for public realm masterplan and over 20 homes at city estate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are to consider a proposal for a public realm masterplan and rehabilitation scheme for the Fionnuisce estate in Doughuisce.

The application led by Martin Tolan would also see an integrated residential development, set within the enhanced landscape proposals, consisting of 21 two storey homes.

These would comprise a number of housing blocks with two bed units.

The application promises significant supplementary planting to enhance biodiversity, along with additional landscape connections to Merlin Woods and improved pedestrian permeability.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.