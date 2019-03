Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plan for a public amenity park in Leenane have been approved.

The development led by Leenane Development Association has been given the go-ahead subject to nine conditions.

The off road park will have a new entrance for vehicles to the N59 using an existing driveway.

It will also have off road parking for 20 spaces, an adult exercise area and three separate play areas for children.

