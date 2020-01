Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plan have been lodged for 102 housing units in Doughiska.

The proposal is led by Trean Meadow Limited and would be located at Ballybane More Road in Ballybrit.

It would consist of 78 apartments, 24 houses as well as a childcare facility.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the strategic housing application in April (21/04).