Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to build over 100 homes in Ballybrit has secured the go-ahead.

The project is led by Trean Meadow Limited and also provides for a childcare facility.

It will see a mix of 24 houses and 78 apartments at Ballybane More Road in the east of the city.

The strategic housing development has secured the go ahead from An Bord Pleanála subject to conditions.